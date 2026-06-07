Capital International Sarl Purchases 166,334 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 166,334 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned 0.09% of Royalty Pharma worth $20,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,104,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,201,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,272,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $362,423,000 after acquiring an additional 77,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $297,465,000 after acquiring an additional 102,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,657,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $164,313,000 after acquiring an additional 165,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,075,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 53,389 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $53.71.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 13,684 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $721,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,197 shares in the company, valued at $959,891.75. The trade was a 42.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 3,045 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $161,385.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 191,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,165,559. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 199,185 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,926 in the last three months. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Royalty Pharma PLC has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $630.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $881.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Royalty Pharma's payout ratio is 63.95%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

Further Reading

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