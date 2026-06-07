Capital International Sarl Raises Holdings in BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR $ONC

Capital International Sarl increased its position in BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,515 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.14% of BeOne Medicines worth $46,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BeOne Medicines by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,117 shares of the company's stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in BeOne Medicines by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 193,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,924,000 after buying an additional 97,244 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BeOne Medicines by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,726,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in BeOne Medicines by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 32,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company's stock.

BeOne Medicines Price Performance

ONC stock opened at $270.10 on Friday. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $239.25 and a 52-week high of $385.22. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $301.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 0.49.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BeOne Medicines had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.94%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ONC. Wall Street Zen upgraded BeOne Medicines from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BeOne Medicines in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their target price on BeOne Medicines from $364.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on BeOne Medicines from $405.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on BeOne Medicines from $425.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeOne Medicines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 212 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.59, for a total transaction of $65,633.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 332 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.72, for a total value of $103,159.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 101 shares in the company, valued at $31,382.72. This trade represents a 76.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $505,791 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company's stock.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

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