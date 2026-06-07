Capital International Sarl Raises Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,595 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in Amphenol by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP grew its holdings in Amphenol by 54.8% in the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $371,704,000 after buying an additional 70,938 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Down 5.4%

APH opened at $138.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $137.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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