Capital International Sarl Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,718 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 87,427 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $39,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.92.

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About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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