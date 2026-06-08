Capital International Sarl Sells 12,041 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Capital International Sarl cut its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,805 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 12,041 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Strategy were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Strategy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,132,460,000 after buying an additional 5,600,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after buying an additional 4,178,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $536,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Strategy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,205,258 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,354,982,000 after buying an additional 1,057,804 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy by 119.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,550,520 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $499,593,000 after buying an additional 842,480 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.93.

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Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $120.44 on Monday. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $457.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average of $154.06.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($16.49) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $11,129,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 119,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,238,695.25. The trade was a 43.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,925,451.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,160,669.09. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,649 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,729. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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