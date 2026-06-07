Capital International Sarl Sells 15,683 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,069 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 15,683 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned 0.07% of Illumina worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,880. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $97,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,386.24. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,371 shares of company stock valued at $155,472,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $162.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.50. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $177.22. The business's 50-day moving average is $137.75 and its 200 day moving average is $133.57.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $138.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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