Capital International Sarl Sells 38,978 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Capital International Sarl reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,467 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 38,978 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $13,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 53,512 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,474 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,072,000 after acquiring an additional 188,131 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Sempra Energy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.80. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $101.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,013.10. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $146,789.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at $441,895.54. This trade represents a 24.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,192 shares of company stock worth $576,979 and have sold 13,439 shares worth $1,243,713. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sempra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sempra Energy wasn't on the list.

While Sempra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here