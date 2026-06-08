Capital International Sarl Sells 88,376 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Capital International Sarl decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,447 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 88,376 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,747,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,827,437 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $12,100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,060 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 16,035.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140,264 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $194,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,197 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,786 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $162,861,000 after acquiring an additional 583,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Blackstone by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,107,665 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $701,795,000 after purchasing an additional 416,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Blackstone to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $215.00 to $184.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $115.40 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.73 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 20.67%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.67%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 30,014 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $3,775,461.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 899,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $113,169,363.51. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,679.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 41,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,145,286.72. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 12,355,303 shares of company stock valued at $264,789,896 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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