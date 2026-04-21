Capital Management Associates Inc Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Capital Management Associates Inc lessened its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,883 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Management Associates Inc's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates Inc's holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 51.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $418.07 on Tuesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $355.67 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The firm's 50 day moving average is $391.95 and its 200-day moving average is $452.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Microsoft's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Microsoft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $620.00 to $515.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $641.00 target price (down from $645.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $625.00 to $575.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $577.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

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About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

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