Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Holdings Decreased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,370 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 67,300 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $204.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $259.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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