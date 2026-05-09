Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,301 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,071 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,516,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,215 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,087,878,000 after purchasing an additional 234,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,426,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,791,264,000 after purchasing an additional 302,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,570,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 46,404 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,404 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $189.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.06. The company has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.98 and a 1 year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Featured Stories

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