Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,759 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $84,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:COF opened at $183.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.98 and a one year high of $259.64. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $189.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.87. The stock has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The company's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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