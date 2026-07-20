Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,695,975 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of Capital One Financial worth $674,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $208.04 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.68. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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