Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by Helix Partners Management LP

Helix Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 600.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 3.8% of Helix Partners Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Helix Partners Management LP's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,071 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,023,795,000 after buying an additional 638,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,103,196,000 after buying an additional 323,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,089,803,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,087,878,000 after buying an additional 234,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid.

Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels.

Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning.

Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value.

Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value. Negative Sentiment: The stock is facing overhang from legal and regulatory headlines, including a Zelle fraud lawsuit, a Canada data-breach settlement, and reports that customer payouts from a separate $425 million settlement may be delayed after an appeal.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $202.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.38 and a 200-day moving average of $200.56.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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