Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 110,191 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Capital One Financial worth $206,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $85,739,000 after acquiring an additional 54,263 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 958.9% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 36,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 32,774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 115,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capital One beat Q2 estimates with adjusted EPS of $5.81 and revenue of about $15.8 billion, helped by stronger net interest income, higher revenues, and lower provisions for credit losses. Capital One's Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues, Lower Provisions

Capital One beat Q2 estimates with adjusted EPS of $5.81 and revenue of about $15.8 billion, helped by stronger net interest income, higher revenues, and lower provisions for credit losses. Positive Sentiment: Management said the Discover integration remains on schedule, synergies are being captured, and card growth could reaccelerate after platform migrations. COF Q2 Earnings Call Tracks Discover Integration Progress

Management said the Discover integration remains on schedule, synergies are being captured, and card growth could reaccelerate after platform migrations. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity leaned bullish, with call buying running well above normal volume ahead of the earnings reaction.

Unusual options activity leaned bullish, with call buying running well above normal volume ahead of the earnings reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage framed the stock as a potential value play after solid consumer-credit results, but with investors still waiting for clearer signs on the outlook.

Some coverage framed the stock as a potential value play after solid consumer-credit results, but with investors still waiting for clearer signs on the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Shares are under pressure because the earnings beat was boosted by a sharp drop in provisions and a reserve release, while charge-offs remained elevated and integration-related expenses rose.

Shares are under pressure because the earnings beat was boosted by a sharp drop in provisions and a reserve release, while charge-offs remained elevated and integration-related expenses rose. Negative Sentiment: Deposits were weaker, and non-interest expense increased, which may temper enthusiasm about the durability of earnings momentum.

Deposits were weaker, and non-interest expense increased, which may temper enthusiasm about the durability of earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: A New York lawsuit involving Zelle’s parent, Early Warning Services, could add headline risk for Capital One because COF is one of the seven bank owners, though the case is not directly about Capital One’s core operations. Zelle must face New York attorney general lawsuit over 'rampant' fraud, judge rules

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.1%

COF stock opened at $201.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company's 50 day moving average is $194.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.76 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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