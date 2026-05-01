Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,710 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $91,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Warren Buffett/Berkshire continues to collect meaningful dividends from its stake in Capital One, underscoring large-shareholder confidence and steady cash returns to owners. Article Title

Warren Buffett/Berkshire continues to collect meaningful dividends from its stake in Capital One, underscoring large-shareholder confidence and steady cash returns to owners. Positive Sentiment: Capital One will receive new deposit flow from a partner offering 3.0% interest on exchange funds held with Capital One — a potential source of low-cost funding/Deposit growth if those balances stick. Article Title

Capital One will receive new deposit flow from a partner offering 3.0% interest on exchange funds held with Capital One — a potential source of low-cost funding/Deposit growth if those balances stick. Neutral Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn trimmed its price target for COF from $290 to $275 but kept a "buy" rating — still signaling upside, though slightly less bullish than before. Article Title

Rothschild & Co Redburn trimmed its price target for COF from $290 to $275 but kept a "buy" rating — still signaling upside, though slightly less bullish than before. Neutral Sentiment: A market feature on undervalued names mentions stocks to consider in the current macro backdrop — a generic context piece that may prompt some value-seeking flows but doesn’t present company-specific news. Article Title

A market feature on undervalued names mentions stocks to consider in the current macro backdrop — a generic context piece that may prompt some value-seeking flows but doesn’t present company-specific news. Negative Sentiment: Capital One secured final approval for a $425 million class-action settlement over savings-product pricing; the company will align rates across affected accounts and pay compensation — an earnings/headline cost and potential funding/competitive pressure. Article Title

Capital One secured final approval for a $425 million class-action settlement over savings-product pricing; the company will align rates across affected accounts and pay compensation — an earnings/headline cost and potential funding/competitive pressure. Negative Sentiment: Hedge-fund manager Stephen Mandel (Lone Pine) trimmed his stake in COF — a modest negative signal that can spur some selling or caution among other institutional investors. Article Title

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $192.12 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $190.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.40. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.98 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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