Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,831,870 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 763,893 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Capital One Financial worth $1,413,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $183.82 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.98 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $189.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on COF

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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