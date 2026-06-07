Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 118,347 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Capital One Financial worth $488,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.4%

COF opened at $180.58 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.98 and a one year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock's fifty day moving average is $189.03 and its 200-day moving average is $208.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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