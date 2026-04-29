Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $192.06 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.72 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.86.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,801.01. The trade was a 53.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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