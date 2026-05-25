Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742,653 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 50,103 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.59% of Capital One Financial worth $907,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,789,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,071 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,516,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,215 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,087,878,000 after purchasing an additional 234,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,426,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,791,264,000 after purchasing an additional 302,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,570,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 49,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,159 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $187.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.98 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here