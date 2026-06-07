Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929,679 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 88,646 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Capital One Financial worth $225,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,089,803,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 107.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,040,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $859,602,000 after buying an additional 2,097,208 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,570,649,000 after buying an additional 1,717,148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $350,966,000 after buying an additional 1,428,133 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,516,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,215 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $180.58 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.98 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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