Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 18,811 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,071 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,516,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,215 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,087,878,000 after acquiring an additional 234,649 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,426,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,791,264,000 after acquiring an additional 302,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,570,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,148 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $189.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.04 and a 200 day moving average of $213.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.98 and a twelve month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,404 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,404. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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