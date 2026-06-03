Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,618 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 147,509 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $120,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,789,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,071 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,516,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,089,803,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,087,878,000 after purchasing an additional 234,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,426,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,791,264,000 after purchasing an additional 302,733 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $183.82 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.98 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $189.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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