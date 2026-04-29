Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,624 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 41,123 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $89,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $203,985.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 63,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,753,382.03. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $192.06 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.72 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The company has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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