Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,826 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 5,544 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 570.5% in the first quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 21,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 82.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334,544 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 151,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.0%

COF stock opened at $201.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $191.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.09. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The company has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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