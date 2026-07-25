Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Point Break Capital Management LLC

Point Break Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,403 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 32,104 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 12.7% of Point Break Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. M.D. Sass LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 292,901 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,434,000 after buying an additional 48,780 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $298,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $1,567,000. Gibbs Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,132,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $206,664,000 after acquiring an additional 110,191 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $202.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.56. The stock has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid.

Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels.

Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning.

Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value.

Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value. Negative Sentiment: The stock is facing overhang from legal and regulatory headlines, including a Zelle fraud lawsuit, a Canada data-breach settlement, and reports that customer payouts from a separate $425 million settlement may be delayed after an appeal.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Sunday, July 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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