Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stake Lessened by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,879 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 77,013 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,089,803,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,040,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,208 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.3% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,570,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $350,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,516,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,215 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $200.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $190.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.56. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here