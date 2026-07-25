Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stock Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 223.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,104 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 510,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $134,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,023,795,000 after acquiring an additional 638,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,103,196,000 after purchasing an additional 323,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,089,803,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,087,878,000 after purchasing an additional 234,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $202.53 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $195.38 and its 200-day moving average is $200.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Key Headlines Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid.

Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels.

Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning.

Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value.

Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value. Negative Sentiment: The stock is facing overhang from legal and regulatory headlines, including a Zelle fraud lawsuit, a Canada data-breach settlement, and reports that customer payouts from a separate $425 million settlement may be delayed after an appeal.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here