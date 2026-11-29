PointState Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,373 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 534,687 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 0.2% of PointState Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PointState Capital LP owned 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $61,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,278,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,491,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,724,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,435,311,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $680,983,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $601,860,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $482,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $686,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 79,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,637,556.68. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $377,422.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,923,895.64. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,064 shares of company stock valued at $40,361,459. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $184.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's 50-day moving average is $197.14 and its 200 day moving average is $198.53. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $6.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company that provides credit cards, consumer banking, auto financing and commercial banking services. Its offerings include credit cards, deposit accounts, loans and digital banking services for individuals and businesses. Founded in 1988, the company grew from a credit card business within Signet Banking Corporation. It is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and serves customers primarily in the United States. Following its 2025 acquisition of Discover Financial Services, Capital One also owns the Discover payment network, which supports card payments in the United States and internationally.

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