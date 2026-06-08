Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stock Position Cut by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,069,130 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,709 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 5.5% of Egerton Capital UK LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.33% of Capital One Financial worth $501,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,961 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 416,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $88,632,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,181,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $251,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $180.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.98 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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