Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stock Position Decreased by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 267,026 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,071 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,023,795,000 after buying an additional 638,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,103,196,000 after acquiring an additional 323,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,089,803,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,087,878,000 after acquiring an additional 234,649 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $204.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company's fifty day moving average price is $191.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.78. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

More Capital One Financial News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

View Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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