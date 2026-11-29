Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,930 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 206,796 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $25,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,364,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 645.8% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 262.5% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,918 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 13,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.3%

COF opened at $184.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50-day moving average price is $197.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $6.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.70%. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 90,743 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $18,589,610.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,968,520 shares in the company, valued at $812,991,007.20. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,927 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $377,422.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,895.64. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,064 shares of company stock worth $40,361,459. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company that provides credit cards, consumer banking, auto financing and commercial banking services. Its offerings include credit cards, deposit accounts, loans and digital banking services for individuals and businesses. Founded in 1988, the company grew from a credit card business within Signet Banking Corporation. It is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and serves customers primarily in the United States. Following its 2025 acquisition of Discover Financial Services, Capital One also owns the Discover payment network, which supports card payments in the United States and internationally.

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