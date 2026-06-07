Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 142,837 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,636,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 142,837 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.60% of Illinois Tool Works worth $1,141,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,401,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,845,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $271.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $252.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.46. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.82 and a 1 year high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

See Also

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