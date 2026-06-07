Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 14,977 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,467,637 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.65% of American Express worth $1,652,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,464,215,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,310,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in American Express by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $925,449,000 after purchasing an additional 537,205 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,292,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,848,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $345.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $310.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $286.15 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.91 and a 200-day moving average of $336.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Article Title

American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Positive Sentiment: A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Article Title

A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Neutral Sentiment: One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Article Title

One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Article Title

Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Negative Sentiment: Several market recaps emphasized that AXP has been trending lower recently, with shares down year to date and trading below key moving averages, suggesting ongoing valuation and momentum pressure. Article Title

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here