Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 450,322 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,084,055 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 450,322 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.48% of Boston Scientific worth $675,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,319,060,000 after buying an additional 1,436,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,199,395,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,963,344 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,656,131,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,402,636 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,406,129,000 after buying an additional 128,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 11,981,584 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,158,619,000 after buying an additional 1,781,830 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.92.

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Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $48.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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