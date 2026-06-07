Capital Research Global Investors Buys 268,824 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 268,824 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 4.39% of Transdigm Group worth $3,293,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 249,643 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $328,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $62,785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,818 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $97,293,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 161.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $626,704,000 after buying an additional 293,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,795,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,524.18.

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Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total transaction of $12,290,622.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,138,801.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,241.05 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,203.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,281.43.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

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