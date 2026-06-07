Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Capital Research Global Investors cut its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,954,116 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,910,546 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.37% of CocaCola worth $1,115,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 450.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 548.2% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,383.25. This represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,166,429.50. The trade was a 71.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 255,505 shares of company stock worth $20,187,007 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are rotating into defensive, dividend-paying stocks like Coca-Cola as market volatility increases, which is supporting demand for KO shares. Article Title

Investors are rotating into defensive, dividend-paying stocks like Coca-Cola as market volatility increases, which is supporting demand for KO shares. Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola’s updated 2026 framework calls for 8%–9% comparable EPS growth and about $12.2 billion in free cash flow, reinforcing confidence in earnings and cash generation. Article Title

Coca-Cola’s updated 2026 framework calls for 8%–9% comparable EPS growth and about $12.2 billion in free cash flow, reinforcing confidence in earnings and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and higher price targets from firms including Barclays, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citi are helping support the shares. Article Title

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $79.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.66.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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