Capital Research Global Investors Grows Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 2,803,277 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.44% of Strategy worth $1,064,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,132,460,000 after buying an additional 5,600,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 3,200.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,022 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Strategy by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 103,083 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Strategy by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,894 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Strategy by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 138,000 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $20,969,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.49. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.35. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The business's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($16.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $2,331,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,338,320. This trade represents a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,925,451.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,160,669.09. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,649 shares of company stock worth $24,968,729. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded shares of Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report).

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