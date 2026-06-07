Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 285.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 19,722,010 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.53% of Intel worth $982,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intel by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn and Hitachi to accelerate next-generation AI infrastructure, industrial AI, and intelligent computing platforms, which could expand its role in the AI buildout over time. Reuters: Foxconn announces strategic collaboration with Intel on next-gen AI infrastructure

Intel announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn and Hitachi to accelerate next-generation AI infrastructure, industrial AI, and intelligent computing platforms, which could expand its role in the AI buildout over time. Positive Sentiment: Intel continues to benefit from investor enthusiasm around AI inference and CPU demand, with recent reports noting strong options activity and a sharp rally earlier in the week. Motley Fool: Why Intel Stock Rallied Today

Intel continues to benefit from investor enthusiasm around AI inference and CPU demand, with recent reports noting strong options activity and a sharp rally earlier in the week. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted that Intel’s stock has had a huge run over the past year, suggesting traders may be weighing valuation after the recent surge rather than treating the AI deals as immediate earnings drivers.

Several articles highlighted that Intel’s stock has had a huge run over the past year, suggesting traders may be weighing valuation after the recent surge rather than treating the AI deals as immediate earnings drivers. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA’s launch of a new PC chip is being seen as a direct challenge to Intel’s most important businesses, increasing fears of longer-term competitive pressure in personal computers and CPUs. 24/7 Wall St.: Nvidia Launches PC Chip in a Direct Challenge Against Intel

NVIDIA’s launch of a new PC chip is being seen as a direct challenge to Intel’s most important businesses, increasing fears of longer-term competitive pressure in personal computers and CPUs. Negative Sentiment: Intel was also caught up in a broad semiconductor and tech selloff tied to Broadcom’s weak AI outlook, which pressured chip stocks across the group. Invezz: Intel, AMD stocks slide again in aftermath of Broadcom's weak outlook

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $498.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.80. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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