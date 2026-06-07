Capital Research Global Investors Has $13.96 Billion Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,140,352 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,410 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 2.6% of Capital Research Global Investors' portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.67% of RTX worth $13,964,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in RTX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,308,000. Wealth Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,439,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $150,078,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $181.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average of $188.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $135.43 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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