Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.52 Billion Stake in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,157,329 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 2,858,675 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 9.52% of XPO worth $1,516,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in XPO by 79.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,595,056 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $454,020,000 after buying an additional 1,589,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $204,304,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 228,761.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,121,419 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPO by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,267,881 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $810,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,434 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of XPO by 7.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,860,803 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,403,973,000 after purchasing an additional 735,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPO from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on XPO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on XPO from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $237.00 target price on XPO in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.95.

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Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $517,464.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,045,492.89. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:XPO opened at $219.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.83. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.68 and a twelve month high of $231.46. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $209.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.19%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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