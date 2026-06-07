Capital Research Global Investors Has $2.35 Billion Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,251,283 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,291,948 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 8.92% of Expand Energy worth $2,345,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expand Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,913,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,965,510,000 after purchasing an additional 646,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Expand Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,183,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,400,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Expand Energy by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,359,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 619,001 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Expand Energy by 36,574.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,420,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Expand Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Expand Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Expand Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Michael Wichterich bought 1,000 shares at $93.36, a move that can signal confidence in Expand Energy’s outlook and management’s view of the stock’s value.

CEO Michael Wichterich bought 1,000 shares at $93.36, a move that can signal confidence in Expand Energy’s outlook and management’s view of the stock’s value. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its Q4 2027 earnings estimate for Expand Energy to $3.19 per share from $2.97, indicating improved longer-term expectations for that quarter.

KeyCorp raised its Q4 2027 earnings estimate for Expand Energy to $3.19 per share from $2.97, indicating improved longer-term expectations for that quarter. Neutral Sentiment: The company recently paid its quarterly dividend of $0.575 per share, supporting income-focused investors but not likely a major near-term stock driver.

The company recently paid its quarterly dividend of $0.575 per share, supporting income-focused investors but not likely a major near-term stock driver. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered its FY2026 earnings estimate to $9.71 per share from $10.51, suggesting a softer near-term profit outlook.

KeyCorp lowered its FY2026 earnings estimate to $9.71 per share from $10.51, suggesting a softer near-term profit outlook. Negative Sentiment: The firm also cut its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $1.38 from $1.61 and trimmed Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2026, and FY2027 estimates, reflecting a broader downgrade to expected earnings momentum.

Expand Energy Stock Down 1.4%

EXE opened at $92.07 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.79 and a twelve month high of $126.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.22. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.36 per share, with a total value of $93,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 84,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,733.28. This trade represents a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.43 per share, for a total transaction of $192,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $881,755.92. The trade was a 28.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EXE. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXE

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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