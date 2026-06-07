Capital Research Global Investors Has $2.54 Billion Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,980,904 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 2,267,708 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.85% of Union Pacific worth $2,540,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $66,428,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 33.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 36,819 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 842,206 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $199,072,000 after buying an additional 63,523 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,343,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,581.2% during the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,000 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $54,838,000 after buying an additional 218,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $282.21.

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Union Pacific Stock Up 3.2%

UNP stock opened at $272.28 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $259.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.84 and a 1-year high of $279.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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