Capital Research Global Investors Has $700.46 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,148,068 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.72% of Altria Group worth $700,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company's stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company's stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company's stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company's stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $72.32 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $74.56. The company has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,821,401.12. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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