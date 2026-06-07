Capital Research Global Investors Has $945.54 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,354,889 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 11,498,230 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.55% of Boeing worth $945,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after buying an additional 3,460,021 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,485,294 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,401,847,000 after buying an additional 286,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,025,435 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $3,679,592,000 after buying an additional 533,753 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,900 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,224,752,000 after buying an additional 135,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,613,462 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $784,555,000 after buying an additional 89,106 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $215.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.80.

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Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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