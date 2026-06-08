Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,566,962 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 573,108 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.31% of CoStar Group worth $374,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CoStar Group by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in CoStar Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in CoStar Group by 25,650.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in CoStar Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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