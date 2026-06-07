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Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 379,443 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
DTE Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Capital Research Global Investors increased its DTE Energy stake by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, buying 379,443 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 12.45 million shares worth about $1.61 billion.
  • Analysts remain broadly constructive on DTE Energy, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.25, though recent opinions have been mixed.
  • DTE reported quarterly EPS of $1.95, slightly below estimates, but revenue came in above expectations at $5.14 billion; the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.165 per share, implying a 3.2% yield.
  • Interested in DTE Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,447,948 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 379,443 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 5.99% of DTE Energy worth $1,605,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $145.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.98. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $126.23 and a 1-year high of $154.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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