Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 4,940,692 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,790,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,940,692 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 7.00% of Dominion Energy worth $3,503,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $655,142,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84,502.3% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,735,194 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $106,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,746,146 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,880,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,545,003 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $706,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,230,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE D opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.65. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $68.97. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 78.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.69.

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Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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