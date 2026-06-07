Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 920,042 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,176,544 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 920,042 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises 1.0% of Capital Research Global Investors' portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned 7.40% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $5,627,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,165,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,088,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,752,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,306,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,925,000 after acquiring an additional 750,723 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 163.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,101,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,515,000 after acquiring an additional 683,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 560.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 676,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,949,000 after acquiring an additional 574,256 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $344.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $280.85 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $232.10 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company's 50-day moving average is $271.05 and its 200 day moving average is $283.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

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