Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,847,795 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,592,065 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.31% of Texas Instruments worth $2,055,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 6.7%

TXN opened at $285.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.65 and a 200-day moving average of $216.44. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $265.57.

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Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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